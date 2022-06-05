Assam's 'Lady Singham' Who Arrested Her Beau for Corruption, Nabbed for Fraud

Last month, a sub-inspector in Nagaon district, Assam, named Junmoni Rabha, got famous for getting her fiancé, Rana Pogag, arrested on charges of fraud. Famous as 'Lady Singham,' 'Dabang Cop,' she has now been arrested under alleged charges of corruption herself.

The arrest was made after two days of questioning. She was remanded to a judicial custody for 14 days by Majuli district court.