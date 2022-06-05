Assam's 'Lady Singham' Who Arrested Her Beau for Corruption, Nabbed for Fraud

Junmoni Rabha, the Assam cop who arrested her fiancé on fraud charges.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Last month, a sub-inspector in Nagaon district, Assam, named Junmoni Rabha, got famous for getting her fiancé, Rana Pogag, arrested on charges of fraud. Famous as 'Lady Singham,' 'Dabang Cop,' she has now been arrested under alleged charges of corruption herself.
The arrest was made after two days of questioning. She was remanded to a judicial custody for 14 days by Majuli district court.
While Rabha was posted in Majuli, she introduced two contractors to Pogag and they struck financial deals with him. These contractors accused the couple of duping them and filed an FIR against them.
Pogag was arrested after Rabha filed an FIR against him for cheating people by promising them jobs and contracts in the ONGC. After this, he was arrested on charges of cheating last month.
Then several allegations surfaced that accused Rabha of being an accomplice with Pogag. Pogag collected money on her behalf and the two ran this operation collectively. The police investigated these charges and arrested Rabha after the same.
Rabha and Pogag got engaged in October 2021 and were set to marry marry in November 2022.
(This story contains inputs from PTI.)
