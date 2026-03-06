Two IAF Pilots Killed After Sukhoi-30MKI Crashes During Rotine Training In Assam

On 5 March 2026, an Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam during a training mission. The aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat Air Base, and both pilots on board, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were killed.

The crash site was located approximately 60 kilometres from Jorhat in a remote, hilly area, prompting a challenging search and recovery operation.