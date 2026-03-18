Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns From Congress, Joins BJP Before Assembly Polls

Pradyut Bordoloi, Member of Parliament from Nagaon, Assam, resigned from the Indian National Congress on 18 March 2026, less than a month before the state’s Assembly elections. His resignation follows a period of reported dissatisfaction within the party and comes shortly after another senior Congress leader, Bhupen Kumar Borah, left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bordoloi’s departure marks a significant development for the Congress in Assam, which now has only two Lok Sabha MPs remaining from the state.

According to Scroll , Pradyut Bordoloi submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing feelings of humiliation and isolation within the party. He stated that he had been associated with the Congress for his entire political career but had recently found it difficult to continue due to a lack of support and sympathy from the leadership.

As reported by Deccan Herald , Bordoloi’s resignation came after he expressed dismay over the Congress’s decision to renominate Asif Mohammad Nazar from the Laharighat Assembly constituency, which falls under his Nagaon parliamentary seat. Bordoloi alleged that Nazar was linked to a group involved in an attack on him during the 2025 panchayat elections. He also questioned the handling of party affairs by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, particularly regarding candidate selection.

Bordoloi publicly stated, “Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it.... However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from the party.” He further mentioned that persistent feelings of disrespect and loneliness contributed to his decision to leave the Congress.