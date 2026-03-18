Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns From Congress, Joins BJP Before Assembly Polls

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Pradyut Bordoloi, Member of Parliament from Nagaon, Assam, resigned from the Indian National Congress on 18 March 2026, less than a month before the state’s Assembly elections. His resignation follows a period of reported dissatisfaction within the party and comes shortly after another senior Congress leader, Bhupen Kumar Borah, left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bordoloi’s departure marks a significant development for the Congress in Assam, which now has only two Lok Sabha MPs remaining from the state.
According to Scroll, Pradyut Bordoloi submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, citing feelings of humiliation and isolation within the party. He stated that he had been associated with the Congress for his entire political career but had recently found it difficult to continue due to a lack of support and sympathy from the leadership.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Bordoloi’s resignation came after he expressed dismay over the Congress’s decision to renominate Asif Mohammad Nazar from the Laharighat Assembly constituency, which falls under his Nagaon parliamentary seat. Bordoloi alleged that Nazar was linked to a group involved in an attack on him during the 2025 panchayat elections. He also questioned the handling of party affairs by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, particularly regarding candidate selection.
“I felt like I was isolated [within the Congress]…and became very lonely…I have been associated with the Congress all my life…But, of late I have been facing a lot of difficulty surviving,” Bordoloi said, as quoted in multiple reports.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Bordoloi’s resignation letter expressed an “overwhelming sense of sadness” and announced his departure from all posts, privileges, and primary membership of the Congress. The immediate trigger was reportedly the alleged humiliation by Gaurav Gogoi over the Laharighat candidate selection. Party leaders, including Gogoi and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, attempted to persuade Bordoloi to reconsider, but he remained firm in his decision.
Efforts to retain Bordoloi in the party were unsuccessful as coverage revealed, with Congress leaders visiting his residence in New Delhi. Bordoloi’s son, Prateek Bordoloi, remains the Congress candidate for the Margherita Assembly seat, raising questions about his political future following his father’s resignation.
Speculation about Bordoloi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party intensified after analysis showed that both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited him to join the BJP and contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Bordoloi confirmed receiving an offer but stated he had not yet made a decision regarding his next political move.
“No sanatani Hindu leader can stay in Congress,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, referencing Bordoloi’s potential shift, as detailed in the reports.
Further details about the internal dynamics leading to Bordoloi’s resignation emerged as details emerged from party sources, indicating that the Congress’s recent losses and internal disagreements have contributed to instability ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The party’s leadership crisis has been compounded by the departure of other senior figures, including Bhupen Kumar Borah.
Reactions from Congress leaders described Bordoloi’s exit as “very unfortunate” according to statements made by Subrata Borah, who emphasised Bordoloi’s experience and seniority within the Assam Congress. The party now faces additional challenges in candidate selection and campaign strategy as the Assembly elections approach.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.