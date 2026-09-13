Former Assam Minister Siddeque Ahmed Dies After Cancer Battle

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Former Assam minister Siddeque Ahmed died on 13 September 2026 at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
He passed away at his residence in Baroigram, Sribhumi district, at approximately 8 am. Ahmed is survived by his wife, Anima Begum, three sons, and a daughter.
He had been under medical treatment for an extended period prior to his death.
According to The Hindu, Siddeque Ahmed was a prominent political figure in Assam’s Barak Valley and served as a four-term Congress MLA representing Karimganj South.
He held several important portfolios during his tenure as a minister in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, including Border Protection and Development, Industries and Commerce, and Cooperation.
Ahmed’s political career included a period of support for the government during Himanta Biswa Sarma’s first term as Chief Minister, though he remained a member of the Congress party.
Coverage revealed that the Congress party had suspended Ahmed, and this suspension remained in effect until his death.
Expressions of condolence were issued by both political colleagues and opponents. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Ahmed had always prioritised public welfare as a legislator.
Statements from officials highlighted Ahmed’s professionalism in managing his ministerial responsibilities and his compassionate approach to relationships.
Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora commented that, despite the suspension, the party would accord Ahmed full respect and continued to consider him part of the organisation.
Further details indicated that Ahmed’s contributions to the state government were widely acknowledged across party lines.
"We belonged to different political parties, but our bond went beyond politics, we were fellow travellers who navigated through difficult phases of life together," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a social media post.
Ahmed’s death was marked by tributes from various leaders, who emphasised his dedication to public service and his role in Assam’s political landscape. Reporting indicated that his tenure was characterised by a commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the effective administration of his departments.
During his time in office, Ahmed was recognised for his efforts in border protection and development, as well as his work in the industries and commerce sectors.
As details emerged, colleagues described him as a great human being who valued relationships and demonstrated compassion towards everyone.
"In this difficult hour, my thoughts are with Anima Bhabi and the family. May they find the strength to overcome this irreparable loss," Chief Minister Sarma added.
Ahmed’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Assam’s political history. Analysis showed that his leadership and service left a lasting impact on both his party and the broader community in Assam.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.