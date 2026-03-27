Arundhati Roy Wins The 2026 National Book Critics Circle Award

The complete list of 2026 NBCC award winners includes: Autobiography – "Mother Mary Comes to Me" by Arundhati Roy; Biography – "A Perfect Turmoil: Walter E Fernald and the Struggle to Care for America’s Disabled" by Alex Green; Criticism – "Hayek’s Bastards: Race, Gold, IQ, and the Capitalism of the Far Right" by Quinn Slobodian; Fiction – "We Do Not Part" by Han Kang, translated by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris; Nonfiction – "Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI" by Karen Hao; and Poetry – "Night Watch" by Kevin Young. The Barrios Book in Translation Prize went to "Sad Tiger" by Neige Sinno, translated by Natasha Lehrer as details emerged.