Violence Escalates In Arunachal Over Siang Dam Project

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Protests against the proposed Siang dam in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district turned violent late on 23 October 2026, leading to a heavy security deployment in Pasighat and the imposition of restrictions on public gatherings. Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, and security personnel used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The situation remained tense into the early hours of the following day, with authorities maintaining restrictions under section 163 of the BNSS in Pasighat, Mebo, and Ruksin.
According to The Indian Express, District Magistrate Jayanti Pertin confirmed that the law and order situation was under control as of 26 October 2026, but stated it was too early to assess the full extent of the damage. The unrest is linked to opposition against the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) being developed by NHPC Limited, with resistance persisting despite ongoing public relations and community outreach efforts.
NHPC’s Rs 11-crore public relations campaign, managed by Concept Public Relations, has faced significant challenges as violence escalated. Coverage revealed that the PR agency withdrew most of its staff from the region in recent days due to safety concerns. The campaign was designed to address local apprehensions about displacement, environmental impact, and loss of livelihoods, but opposition from indigenous groups and local residents has continued.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the situation and called for open dialogue to address misinformation and misconceptions about the project. Officials responded by stating that bridging the information gap through facts and transparency is essential for resolving the unrest. Khandu also met with representatives of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and other community organisations to discuss the project and promote awareness.
“Misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project are creating apprehensions among our people. Bridging this information gap through facts, transparency and open dialogue is essential,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.
NHPC officials reported significant property damage, including the complete destruction of one office and partial damage to another, as well as the loss of a generator set. Reporting indicated that the company has not been able to fully assess the damage due to ongoing security concerns and has limited staff movement outside its campus.
Local political leaders and residents remain divided on the project. While some government officials claim that a majority of residents support the dam, others, including members of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, argue that the government has not adequately consulted landowners and that many locals fear displacement and environmental harm. Analysis showed that the project remains at the pre-feasibility survey stage, with the government presenting it as a strategic response to upstream dam construction in China.
“The current situation is very tough because residents of the affected areas are not ready to accept the construction of the dam. The state government should speak directly with the people but instead they tend to deploy military forces,” said Tajom Ejing, a resident of Geku village and member of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum.
Concerns raised by local residents include the potential submergence of ancestral lands, loss of agricultural and horticultural livelihoods, and environmental degradation. Further details emerged that the government has continued with the pre-feasibility report process, inviting stakeholders for discussions, but tensions remain high as sections of the indigenous Adi community persist in their opposition.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.