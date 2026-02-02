'Nobody Illegal On a Stolen Land': Big Anti-ICE Messages at 2026 Grammy's

According to The Guardian, Billie Eilish, upon winning Song of the Year for "Wildflower," echoed a phrase popular at anti-ICE protests, stating, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” and concluded her speech with, “Fuck ICE is all I want to say, sorry.” Kehlani, after receiving an R&B award, called for industry-wide unity against injustice, ending her remarks with, “fuck ICE.” Bad Bunny, in his acceptance speech, declared, “ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”