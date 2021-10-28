Arbaz Mulla’s Body to be Exhumed to Clinch DNA Link to Sri Ram Sene Men

Arbaz Mulla, a Muslim youth from Belagavi, was found murdered on a railway track on 28 September.
(Image: Erum Gour\The Quint)
The body of slain Belagavi youth Arbaz Mulla will be exhumed within a few days to find DNA evidence that could link his murder to the 10 accused persons, including two men of the right-wing outfit Sri Ram Sene. Mulla was allegedly killed on 28 October as he was in an alleged interfaith relationship with a Hindu woman.
His severed, mutilated body was found on a railway track near Khanapur, which is close to Belagavi. Mulla was laid to rest on 29 September at the Khanapur Muslim Cemetery.
The Sri Ram Sene men who are accused in the case Pundalik Maharaj and Prashant Kallappa. The outfit, however, has distanced itself from their activities and the alleged murder.
A source within the district administration of Belagavi, confirmed to The Quint that the exhumation will be done within a few days. The exact date of the exercise is not yet fixed. The exhumation will be overseen by an assistant commissioner of the revenue department, the source told The Quint.
The exercise will provide “scientific evidence”, the source hoped. Blood samples found from the spot of murder will be cross-matched with samples of Mulla’s DNA. Also, DNA samples from the van that belongs to Sri Ram Sene’s Belagavi unit, which was allegedly used for transporting Mulla before he was killed, will be cross-matched with the samples which are to be retrieved during the exhumation.
Apart from this, blood samples from articles which was found on the body, including clothing will be cross-matched, the source said.
The accused include, Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Prashant Kallappa (28 and Praveen Shankar (28 and Shridhar MahadevaDoni (30)
Meanwhile, Arbaz Mulla's family corroborated the district administration's version. "Enquiries were made about the possibility of exhuming the body. Officials are in touch with the mosque committee," said Sameer Parishwadi, the victim's cousin. The family, however, was not served any notice regarding the same.
The notice will be issued soon, the source said, as an order allowing the exhumation is already produced.
According to the source, the profiling was ordered to double down on circumstantial evidence centered around the accused. After making the arrest the Belagavi police, on 8 October, said that the woman's family had paid the accused Rs 5 lakh to assault Mulla. Meanwhile, the accused had demanded bribes from Mulla and his family to 'spare' them. According to Mulla's family on different occasions, the accused had asked for Rs 17,000 to Rs 90,000 from Mulla.
Mulla was in a two-year-long relationship with the Hindu woman.
According to the source, the DNA samples of the accused too can be found on Mulla's body. "This will be the clinching evidence which will stand the scrutiny of trial in a court," the source said. As per a postmortem autopsy report, Mulla was stabbed to death.
The body will be laid to rest, as per religious customs, once again after the exhumation.
Belagavi police, have already collected call data records of the accused and the victim.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)