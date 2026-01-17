AR Rahman Says Him Getting Less Work in Bollywood ‘Could Be a Communal Thing'

advertisement
AR Rahman, the acclaimed Indian composer, has recently spoken about his experiences working on high-profile film projects, including the controversial “Chhaava” and the upcoming “Ramayana.” In interviews conducted in January 2026, Rahman addressed the challenges of scoring films with divisive themes and shared insights into his creative process and collaborations.
According to The Indian Express, Rahman acknowledged that “Chhaava,” which depicted the conflict between Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, was a divisive film. He stated that while the film capitalised on divisiveness, its core message was intended to showcase bravery. Rahman described his involvement as an honour, particularly because the film celebrated a significant historical figure.
In the same interview, Rahman addressed criticism regarding the use of religious phrases such as “Subhanallah” and “Alhamdulillah” in negative contexts within the film. He described this usage as clichéd and “cringe,” emphasising his respect for audiences’ ability to discern manipulation from truth. Coverage revealed that Rahman believes people possess an internal conscience that guides their understanding of such portrayals.
Rahman also discussed the broader environment in the film industry, noting an increase in divisive content. He explained that he tries to avoid projects made with negative intentions, stating, “Some films are made with a bad intention. I try to avoid those movies.”
“That’s the reason God is giving more power to people like us so that we can replace the bad with good by word, action, art,” Rahman said.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Rahman is currently composing for Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana,” collaborating with renowned composer Hans Zimmer. Rahman shared that his background, including studying in a Brahmin school, provided him with a deep understanding of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and he values the universal lessons these stories offer.
Rahman explained that his approach to the “Ramayana” soundtrack involves unlearning preconceived notions and striving to create something new for both Indian and global audiences. Reporting indicated that Rahman is working closely with lyricist Dr Kumar Vishwas to ensure authenticity and depth in the music and lyrics.
In his remarks, Rahman highlighted the importance of cross-cultural collaboration, noting that Hans Zimmer is Jewish, he himself is Muslim, and the Ramayana is a Hindu epic. He expressed pride in contributing to a project that aims to share Indian culture with the world. The collaboration with Zimmer, Rahman said, was long-awaited and is now being realised with mutual respect and creative freedom as details emerged.
“We have to give something to the world — from India to the world,” Rahman stated, describing the responsibility of scoring such an iconic story.
