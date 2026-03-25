Antibiotic Resistance Drives 87% of India’s Typhoid Economic Burden: Lancet

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Antibiotic-resistant typhoid infections were responsible for 87 percent of India’s total economic burden from typhoid fever in 2023, according to a study in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia.
The estimated national cost reached ₹123 billion, with children under 10 years old bearing more than half of this burden.
Researchers noted that most of the financial burden falls on families, with 91 percent of costs paid out-of-pocket. Findings indicated that 70,000 households faced catastrophic health expenditures, defined as spending that threatens a family’s ability to meet other basic needs.
Five states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal—accounted for over half of the national costs.
According to The Hindu, the study analysed empirical data on typhoid epidemiology, care-seeking behaviour, clinical outcomes, and both direct and indirect costs for hospitalised and non-hospitalised patients across India.
Coverage revealed that fluoroquinolone-resistant infections were the primary driver of these costs.
Fluoroquinolones are commonly used antibiotics for severe typhoid, known for reducing fever within four days.
The study’s authors emphasised that the economic burden is “shaped by fluoroquinolone resistance, children less than ten years of age, and high-burden provincial states of the country, resulting in considerable household financial strain.”
The analysis also indicated that available evidence on typhoid’s economic impact in India has previously been fragmented and geographically limited, but this research provides a comprehensive, nationally representative estimate as details emerged.
Efforts to address this issue include consideration of introducing the typhoid conjugate vaccine into India’s national immunisation schedule.
Analysis showed that such measures, alongside enhanced antibiotic resistance control, could help reduce the disease’s economic and health impact.
In addition to the direct health impact, the study’s evidence supports the need for improved national health financing policies and strategies to control antibiotic resistance. The authors recommend prioritising high-burden states and vulnerable populations, especially young children, in future interventions according to recent data.
“Typhoid fever imposes a significant economic burden in India, shaped by fluoroquinolone resistance, children less than ten years of age, and high-burden provincial states of the country, resulting in considerable household financial strain,” the authors wrote.
Recommendations from the study include strengthening surveillance, expanding vaccination, and improving access to effective antibiotics. Reporting indicated that these steps are essential to reduce both the health and economic consequences of antibiotic-resistant typhoid in India.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.