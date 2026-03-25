Antibiotic Resistance Drives 87% of India’s Typhoid Economic Burden: Lancet

Antibiotic-resistant typhoid infections were responsible for 87 percent of India’s total economic burden from typhoid fever in 2023, according to a study in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia.

The estimated national cost reached ₹123 billion, with children under 10 years old bearing more than half of this burden.

Researchers noted that most of the financial burden falls on families, with 91 percent of costs paid out-of-pocket. Findings indicated that 70,000 households faced catastrophic health expenditures, defined as spending that threatens a family’s ability to meet other basic needs.

Five states—Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal—accounted for over half of the national costs.