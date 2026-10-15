Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Detained At India Gate Over Sikkim Gov Appointment

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Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in protest at Delhi’s India Gate on 14 October 2026, demanding that the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor be put on hold until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe into the alleged VIP angle in their daughter’s 2022 murder. They were detained by police in the early hours of 15 October and released later that morning. Several Congress leaders joined the protest, which focused on seeking justice and accountability in the case.
According to Scroll, the protest began after Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was named Sikkim’s next governor. Ankita Bhandari’s family and activists have alleged Gautam is the “VIP” linked to the murder case and demanded that he not assume the post until the allegations are investigated. The parents were released less than two hours after their detention.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Ankita’s mother threatened to begin a hunger strike if authorities did not allow them to protest. She stated, “We want to state that we will remain steadfast until his (Dushyant Gautam) appointment is revoked... If we are not permitted to sit here, we will sit on a hunger strike in our own homes.” The family issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, several Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, and Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released. The parents’ demand was that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the CBI investigation is complete. Ankita’s father warned of a nationwide agitation if their demand was not met.
“Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars… I earnestly request the Honorable President not to appoint Dushyant Kumar as Governor until the CBI investigation is concluded,” Ankita’s father stated during the protest.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the protest drew attention from senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who met the parents at the site. The Congress party criticised the police action, stating that the government was silencing the voices of those seeking justice for Ankita Bhandari.
Coverage revealed that Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the family, stating that Ankita’s family had not received justice for four years, while an accused VIP had been “rewarded with protection and a constitutional position.”
The details of the detention and release were further confirmed following reports that the parents were released around 5 a.m. on 15 October. The protest was part of ongoing demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of a VIP in Ankita’s murder.
“We were deeply pained when we heard the news on the 12th that he (BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam) has now been named Governor. I appeal to the Honorable President, who is herself a woman and will surely understand my sentiments, to halt the move to appoint this individual as Governor until the CBI investigation against him is concluded,” Ankita’s mother said.
Analysis showed that despite convictions in the case, Ankita’s family and supporters have continued to demand a full investigation into the alleged VIP angle. The family maintains that Gautam’s political influence prevented his name from being included in the investigation, while Gautam has denied all allegations and filed defamation suits.
The protest and its political implications were also documented as details emerged, with the parents warning they would begin a hunger strike outside the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office if their demands were not met. The Congress party alleged that the appointment was an attempt to shield Gautam, as a sitting governor cannot face criminal proceedings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.