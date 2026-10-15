Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Detained At India Gate Over Sikkim Gov Appointment

As reported by Hindustan Times, Ankita’s mother threatened to begin a hunger strike if authorities did not allow them to protest. She stated, “We want to state that we will remain steadfast until his (Dushyant Gautam) appointment is revoked... If we are not permitted to sit here, we will sit on a hunger strike in our own homes.” The family issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment.