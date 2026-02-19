Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row

advertisement
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on 19 February 2026 at the Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his 60s from Norfolk was taken into custody, and searches were conducted at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. The investigation concerns allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy. He remains in police custody as inquiries continue.
According to The Guardian, unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers were observed at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8am on the day of the arrest. Thames Valley Police stated that the investigation is focused on allegations of misconduct in public office and that the integrity and objectivity of the process are being prioritised as they work with partner agencies.
As reported by BBC, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer commented on the situation, emphasising that "nobody is above the law" and that the police will conduct their investigation independently. Starmer reiterated the principle of equality before the law and indicated that any individual with relevant information should come forward to the appropriate authorities.
Live updates confirmed that Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright announced the opening of a formal investigation following a thorough assessment of the allegations. Wright stated, "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence."
Further details emerged regarding the scope of the investigation, which includes claims that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as allegations of sharing sensitive government and commercial information. The Metropolitan Police are also conducting initial inquiries into the conduct of close protection officers previously assigned to Mountbatten-Windsor.
"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.
In addition to the ongoing police investigation, coverage revealed that pressure has increased on Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the United States regarding his association with Epstein. US officials and the family of Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser, have called for his cooperation with American authorities.
Recent document releases highlighted that Mountbatten-Windsor moved from his Windsor residence to the Sandringham Estate following the publication of photographs and email correspondence between him and Epstein. The files also indicate that their contact continued after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor.
Thames Valley Police confirmed ongoing searches at multiple locations as part of the investigation. Nine police forces across the UK are currently assessing whether to launch further inquiries into Epstein-related allegations involving Mountbatten-Windsor.
"One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law and nobody is above the law," Prime Minister Starmer stated.
At this stage, Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The police investigation remains active, and updates are expected as authorities continue their inquiries as developments occur.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.