Hundreds Attend Funeral of J&K Police Official Killed in Anantnag Terror Attack

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Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, posted with the Indian Reserve Police and attached to the Special Operations Group, was shot dead in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 July 2026. He was on duty for the Amarnath Yatra when the attack occurred. Security forces launched a large-scale search operation in the region, detaining numerous suspects and reinforcing deployments in the area.
According to The Indian Express, the killing of Qureshi marked the first militant attack in Kashmir since the 2025 Pahalgam incident. The Jammu and Kashmir Police detained hundreds of individuals as a preventive measure and to identify networks supporting terrorist organisations. Reinforcements were sent to Anantnag, and a search for the attackers was initiated across the Valley.
As officials confirmed, authorities demolished the houses of two alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Anantnag district the day after the attack. The properties belonged to Aadil Ahmad Thokar of Guree, Bijbehara, and Haroon Rashid Ganai of Hassanpora. Both individuals are alleged to be active members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group.
The demolitions were carried out during overnight counter-terrorism operations by security forces, aiming to dismantle militant infrastructure and support networks. The newly constructed house of Aadil Ahmad Thokar was destroyed using explosives, while the single-storey house of Haroon Rashid Ganai was also razed. Security agencies stated that these actions were part of an intensified crackdown following the killing of the police officer.
“The action came hours after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was deployed for Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a lone terrorist near Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon,” officials said.
Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 90 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, jointly conducted the operations. Further details indicated that this was the second time property belonging to Thokar’s family had been demolished, with his ancestral house previously razed in April 2025 after the Pahalgam attack.
Ongoing search operations and raids continued in several districts as investigators worked to identify those responsible for the killing and to dismantle militant support networks. Security agencies have increased vigilance and presence in the region as operations intensified.
“Security agencies have stepped up counter-terror operations across the Valley following Wednesday’s attack, with search operations and raids continuing in several districts as investigators work to identify those responsible for the killing of the police officer and dismantle militant support networks,” officials added.
In the aftermath of the attack, authorities emphasised the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to prevent further incidents. The situation in Anantnag and surrounding areas remains tense, with security forces maintaining a heightened state of alert as investigations proceed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.