Amit Shah’s Bengal Visit Intensifies BJP-TMC Clash Ahead Of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a three-day visit to West Bengal on 31 December 2025, holding multiple meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Kolkata. The visit included interactions with elected representatives, grassroots activists, and a prayer at the Thanthania Kali Temple. Shah’s trip was positioned as a key part of the BJP’s preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for March-April 2026. The BJP’s campaign is focusing on issues of border security, alleged infiltration, and governance.