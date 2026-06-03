Amid Internal Crisis, TMC Dissolves All Committees In West Bengal

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The Trinamool Congress has dissolved all its committees in West Bengal, initiating a process of introspection and performance review. This decision follows a period of internal turmoil, with a significant number of legislators breaking away from the party. The move is aimed at restructuring the organisation and addressing recent challenges to party unity and leadership.
According to Hindustan Times, as many as 59 rebel Trinamool Congress legislators arrived at the West Bengal assembly to stake claim as the main opposition party. This group includes former ministers and senior leaders, some of whom are reportedly under investigation by central agencies. The dissidents have submitted a signed letter to the assembly speaker, seeking recognition as the principal opposition.
Internal party meetings have seen a sharp decline in attendance, coverage revealed, with only 19 lawmakers present at the most recent session compared to 80 in earlier meetings. This decline is viewed as a clear indicator of the party’s current instability and the scale of the split.
Party president Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to engineer a split within Trinamool Congress by allegedly pressuring legislators through law enforcement and investigative agencies. She stated, “Police are going to the homes of lawmakers facing corruption charges and threatening them with federal agency investigations. Is this democracy?”
Efforts to maintain party discipline have included the expulsion of key dissident leaders, reporting indicated, with Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee removed for anti-party activities. The party leadership is now focused on a comprehensive review of organisational performance and loyalty.
As the crisis unfolds, the number of legislators supporting the rebel faction has continued to rise, analysis showed, with at least 57 consenting to split the party by the afternoon before the assembly session. The dissidents are expected to decide on their leader of the opposition in the coming days.
“Let us hold our meeting. We have more than two-thirds of our [assembly] members with us,” said Sandipan Saha, one of the expelled lawmakers, before entering the assembly.
Recent developments have placed the Trinamool Congress at a critical juncture, as details emerged, with the party leadership seeking to reassert control and restore organisational coherence through the dissolution of committees and a planned performance review.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.