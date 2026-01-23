Prime Video, Web Services, HR: Amazon Prepares for Second Major Round of Layoffs

Amazon is preparing to initiate a second significant round of corporate job cuts, expected to begin as early as next week.

The company aims to reduce its corporate workforce by approximately 30,000 employees, with the upcoming layoffs anticipated to be similar in scale to the 14,000 white-collar jobs eliminated in October 2025.

The affected roles will span several major divisions, including Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources. Most of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees work in warehouses and fulfilment centres, but these cuts will primarily impact corporate staff.