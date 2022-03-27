Amarnath Yatra to Begin on 30 June, Last for 43 Days

After remaining suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin on 30 June.

Officials at the Raj Bhavan said this year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas would start on 30 June and conclude after 43 days, as per tradition, on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Officials said that the Yatra would be held with all COVID protocols this year.

The pilgrimage was not held during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, while in 2019, it was disrupted due to the events preceding the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A on 5 August 2019.