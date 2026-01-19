Rajasthan SIR: Allegations of Mass Deletion of Muslim Voters in Alwar

During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan, allegations have emerged regarding the mass deletion of Muslim voters in Alwar district.

The Congress party claims that thousands of Form 7 applications were submitted to the district collector’s office, seeking the removal of voters believed to support the party, particularly from the Muslim community. Officials have not publicly disclosed the identities of those who submitted these forms, and affected voters reportedly denied submitting any such requests.