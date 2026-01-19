Rajasthan SIR: Allegations of Mass Deletion of Muslim Voters in Alwar

advertisement
During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan, allegations have emerged regarding the mass deletion of Muslim voters in Alwar district.
The Congress party claims that thousands of Form 7 applications were submitted to the district collector’s office, seeking the removal of voters believed to support the party, particularly from the Muslim community. Officials have not publicly disclosed the identities of those who submitted these forms, and affected voters reportedly denied submitting any such requests.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Balram Yadav, president of the Congress unit in Alwar’s Kishangarh-Tijara, stated that on reviewing several Form 7 applications, both the applicant and the person whose name was sought to be deleted were Muslims. When contacted, these voters denied any involvement in the submission of deletion forms.
According to Scroll, the Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating mass voter deletions during the SIR process. The party alleges that pre-filled Form 7 data was provided to booth-level officers (BLOs), pressuring them to strike off names of voters perceived as Congress supporters, including many from minority communities.
In one instance, a BLO from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency claimed he was under intense pressure to remove hundreds of names, mostly Muslims, from the voter list. Coverage revealed that after a video of the BLO expressing distress went viral, senior officials intervened and instructed adherence to proper procedures.
“On checking a few forms, we found that both the applicant and the person whose name was sought to be deleted were Muslims. When we contacted these voters, they denied submitting any forms,” said Balram Yadav, Congress unit president in Alwar’s Kishangarh-Tijara.
At a press conference, state Congress leaders accused the BJP of submitting thousands of pre-printed applications overnight, calling it a direct attack on democracy and the right to vote. Reporting indicated that the BJP has denied these allegations, asserting that the SIR process targets only duplicate, deceased, or ineligible voters.
In response to the controversy, BJP representatives have maintained that the Election Commission is an independent constitutional body and that the process is being conducted efficiently. As details emerged, the BJP argued that objections and deletions are based on evidence of ineligibility, not political or religious identity.
The SIR process in Rajasthan is currently in the claims and objections stage, with the draft voter rolls published in December 2025 showing the deletion of over 41 lakh names statewide. Analysis showed that the majority of deletions were attributed to deaths, address changes, or multiple registrations, according to the State Election Commission.
“Pre-filled Form-7 data was even thrust upon BLOs, which is a direct assault on the impartial election process,” claimed former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Amid these developments, calls and messages to Alwar’s district collector for clarification on the origin of the deletion forms reportedly went unanswered. Further investigation is ongoing as political parties continue to dispute the intent and execution of the SIR process in Alwar and across Rajasthan.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.