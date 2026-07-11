Court Stays Arrest Over Post Saying 'Govt-Recognised Terrorists in Saffron'

The High Court, noting that the matter required consideration, issued a notice to the private respondent and directed the State to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks. The bench ordered that the arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed until the next date of listing or until the filing of the police report under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) or Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), whichever is earlier at the end of proceedings.