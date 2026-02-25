Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Scripted FIRs in Cow Slaughter Cases

advertisement
The Allahabad High Court recently criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police for filing first information reports (FIRs) in cow slaughter cases that contained dramatic language and inconsistencies. The court examined an FIR registered at Tadiyawan Police Station in Hardoi district, which described events using phrases and dialogues more commonly found in movie scripts than in official police documents.
According to Bar and Bench, the Bench of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Babita Rani noted that the FIR included statements such as “Police aa gayi hai, bhago” (the police has come, run), “Police wale bina mare peecha nahi chodege” (police won't leave us without killing us), and “Kaan ke paas se sann se goli nikal kar gayi” (bullet whizzed past the ear). The court questioned whether the police were documenting actual events or simply reproducing lines from film scripts.
The court observed that the pattern of using such language in FIRs was disturbing. The judges pointed out that similar dramatic descriptions had appeared in previous FIRs related to cow slaughter, raising concerns about the authenticity and reliability of these reports.
In its order, the court stated, “The police personnel are either having a script in front of them and they are adopting it with a few minor changes here and there or else something is seriously wrong with the police personnel wherein such FIRs are being lodged left and right which appear to be borrowing the words from movie scripts. We need not say anything more at this stage.”
The court also referenced a previous case where an FIR recorded that accused persons were heard saying “Ujala hone wala hai” (it is about to dawn) at 10:45 am, despite the incident allegedly occurring in broad daylight. The judges described such allegations as “fanciful and highly exaggerated” in their analysis.
During the hearing, the court found that the only person who allegedly fired at the police was the injured accused himself, and there was no clear allegation against the petitioner, Aleem, regarding any act under the Arms Act or the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court also questioned the legal basis for handing over recovered cattle to a private individual living far from the incident site.
On a prima facie reading, the court concluded that none of the offences under the Cow Slaughter Act, the BNS, or the Arms Act appeared to be made out against the petitioner. The judges directed the Senior Superintendent of Police of Hardoi to file a personal affidavit explaining the lapses within three weeks, warning that failure to do so would require a personal appearance with records.
The court granted interim protection to the petitioner, Aleem, directing that no coercive action be taken against him until the next date of hearing. The matter remains pending as the court awaits the affidavit and further explanation from the police authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.