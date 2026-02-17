Allahabad HC Issues Notices to DM, Police For Stopping Namaz on Private Property

The Allahabad High Court has issued contempt notices to the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly for allegedly preventing individuals from offering namaz inside a private residence in Mohammadganj village. The court’s action follows a petition by Tarik Khan, who sought protection of his right to conduct prayers on private property, citing a previous High Court order affirming this right. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 11 March 2026, with all coercive proceedings against the petitioner stayed until then.