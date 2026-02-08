All 23 Accused Acquitted In Muzaffarnagar 2013 Riots Case

advertisement
On 8 February 2026, a Muzaffarnagar district court acquitted all 23 individuals who had been facing trial in connection with the 2013 riots in Village Mohammadpur Raisingh. The court cited lack of evidence as the basis for its decision, bringing to a close legal proceedings that had spanned more than a decade. The accused had faced charges including murder, arson, vandalism, and looting.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the verdict was delivered by the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court No. 4. The case pertained to violence that erupted on 7 September 2013, when a mob allegedly entered Mohammadpur Raisingh village, raised religious slogans, and attacked houses belonging to members of another community.
The prosecution stated that the mob vandalised and looted several houses before setting them on fire. During the violence, a villager named Raheesuddin was killed. The police filed a chargesheet against 27 individuals, but four of the accused died during the course of the trial, leaving 23 to face the court. Coverage revealed that the first FIR was lodged by a sub-inspector against 1,300 unidentified persons for murder, and a second FIR was filed by the victim’s son, Hanif, accusing the mob of murder and rioting.
Senior defence counsel Satyendra Kumar Singh explained that the case was heard by ADJ Kanishk Kumar Singh. After reviewing the evidence and witness testimonies, the court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The list of those acquitted includes Vicky, Badal, Madan, Jaynarayan, Brajveer, Vinod, Kala, Praveen, Anil, Subhash, Sanjeev, Karan, Sher Singh, Rishipal, Sahansarpal, Pramod, Jagpal, Prempal, Pappu, Neetu, Bhoora, and Harendra, all residents of Mohammadpur Raisingh. Analysis showed that one of the accused could not be produced before the court due to being lodged in jail in connection with a non-bailable warrant in another case.
“After examining the evidence and witness testimonies, the court concluded that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.”
The Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 resulted in significant communal violence, with several fatalities and widespread property damage. The legal process involved multiple FIRs and a lengthy investigation. Details emerged that the prosecution’s inability to present conclusive evidence led to the acquittal of all remaining accused.
In the aftermath of the verdict, the court’s findings have underscored the importance of thorough investigation and reliable evidence in communal violence cases. The acquittal marks the end of a high-profile legal battle that had drawn attention for over ten years as proceedings concluded.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.