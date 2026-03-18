Ali Larijani: Iran’s Influential Security Chief Killed In Airstrike

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Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian political figure and former national security chief, was killed at age 67 in an Israeli airstrike while visiting his daughter in the eastern outskirts of a Tehran suburb. His death, confirmed by Iranian authorities, follows the recent killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and comes amid ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Larijani was widely regarded as a key architect of Iran’s security and nuclear policy, and a central figure in the country’s leadership.
According to The News Minute, Larijani was a conservative force within Iran’s theocracy and was believed to be running the country after the death of Khamenei. He had served as an adviser on nuclear strategy and was under U.S. sanctions for his role in suppressing mass protests. His son, Morteza Larijani, was also killed in the same attack.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Larijani’s death is considered a significant blow to Iran’s leadership. He was instrumental in leading Iran’s retaliatory campaign during the current war and had previously served as chief nuclear negotiator, defending Iran’s right to enrich uranium. He also played a role in ensuring the 2015 nuclear deal met the requirements of Iranian hardliners.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Larijani was born in Najaf, Iraq, in 1958 to a prominent clerical family. He moved to Iran as a child, later earning a PhD in philosophy. His career included roles as a Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, head of Iran’s national broadcaster, and speaker of parliament for twelve years. He was known for his pragmatic approach but remained committed to Iran’s theocratic system.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Larijani’s family has been described as the “Kennedys of Iran” due to their political influence. He married Farideh Motahhari at age 20 and had four children, including Morteza and Fatameh. His siblings also held significant positions in Iran’s judiciary, diplomacy, and academia.
Analysis showed that Larijani’s influence peaked after Khamenei’s death, as he became the central figure in maintaining the continuity of the Iranian government. He was seen as adept at balancing ideological loyalty with pragmatic statecraft, leading Iran’s nuclear policy and strategic diplomacy.
Larijani’s career was marked by both diplomatic engagement and hardline stances. He was sanctioned by the United States in January for his role in violently repressing protests, with rights groups reporting thousands killed during the crackdown as coverage revealed.
“Larijani has been the central player in maintaining the continuity of the Iranian government for several months, and in particular since June 2025,” said David Khalfa, co-director of the Middle East Observatory at the Jean Jaures Foundation, as cited in recent reporting.
Larijani’s death was publicly acknowledged by Israeli leaders, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referencing the event in a video statement. The incident was also used by Netanyahu to urge Iranians to challenge their clerical rulers as reporting indicated.
Larijani’s legacy includes his role in shaping Iran’s nuclear policy, his leadership during periods of internal unrest, and his influence within a powerful political family. He authored several philosophy books and was regarded as a key figure in Iran’s modern history as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.