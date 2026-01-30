'Respect Our Sovereignty': Canada On US Officials' Meet With Alberta Separatists

advertisement
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that the United States must respect Canada’s sovereignty following reports that Alberta separatist figures held discussions with officials connected to the Trump administration. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also emphasised that decisions regarding Alberta’s future should be determined solely by Canadians. The meetings have prompted strong reactions from Canadian political leaders, with concerns raised about foreign involvement in domestic matters.
According to The Indian Express, Mark Carney reiterated his position by stating, “We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty,” and confirmed that this message had been communicated directly to US President Donald Trump. Danielle Smith echoed this sentiment, asserting that US officials should refrain from interfering in Alberta’s democratic processes.
As highlighted by coverage revealed, the meetings between Alberta separatists and US officials in Washington were first reported by the Financial Times. The discussions reportedly explored the feasibility of a significant line of credit for Alberta in the event of separation, though participants insisted they were not seeking direct funding or support. The identities of the US officials involved were not disclosed.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated that while her party supports a “strong Alberta within Canada,” she would not criticise Albertans who advocate for a referendum on separation. She added, “What we need to do is give Albertans hope,” and confirmed plans to raise the issue with US officials and the US ambassador as reporting indicated.
British Columbia Premier David Eby described seeking foreign assistance for Alberta’s separation as “treason,” a view criticised by separatist supporter Jeffrey Rath, who described Eby’s comments as “stupid.” Rath, a co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project, confirmed that his group had travelled to Washington three times in the past year for what he described as “fact-finding” purposes following reports.
A White House official stated that US officials meet with a variety of civil society groups and that “no such support, or any other commitments, was conveyed” to the Alberta separatists. The issue has gained further attention after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested in a television interview that Washington could work with an independent Alberta, citing the province’s natural resources at the end of the report.
Polling data referenced in the same coverage suggests that while discontent with Ottawa exists in Alberta, full independence remains unlikely. Recent surveys indicate that approximately three in ten Albertans would support initiating the separation process, but many view it as a symbolic gesture rather than a practical objective. More than 430,000 people have recently signed a petition supporting a united Canada as analysis showed.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt expressed optimism about national unity, stating that separatists represent a minority and that “most Albertans want to be part of Canada.” She added, “I’m very optimistic they will show their desire to stay united” as details emerged.
