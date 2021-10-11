Akasa Air Gets No Objection Certificate, Plans to Offer Flights From Summer 2022

Akasa Air on Monday, 11 October, said that it has received a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStockphoto)
Still to be launched airline Akasa Air on Monday, 11 October, said that it has received a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The development assumes significance as Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting the summer of 2022.
The proposed airline venture had applied for an NOC, AoP (air operator permit) and other permits from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Acquiring the NOC is the first stage, which is followed by a security background check after which an AoP is issued. Thereafter the technical viability of the airline receives a safety clearance.
Jhunjhunwala will be represented by ex-IndiGo boss Aditya Ghosh in the proposed airline's board.
The NOC will be held by SNV Aviation, the holding company of the airline.
