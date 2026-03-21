Air India Deploys Wrong Plane To Fly to Vancouver, Returns After 8 Hours in Air

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On 19 March 2026, Air India flight AI185, scheduled from Delhi to Vancouver, was forced to return to Delhi after several hours in the air when it was discovered that the aircraft deployed for the journey did not have the necessary approvals to operate in Canadian airspace. The incident resulted in the flight being turned back while over Chinese airspace, and all passengers and crew disembarked safely upon return to Delhi.
According to The Hindu, the aircraft used was a Boeing 777-200 LR, which was not approved for the Delhi-Vancouver route. The flight had been airborne for over seven hours before the operational issue was identified, prompting the return to the national capital.
As reported by The Indian Express, the flight took off from Delhi at 12:18 pm and turned back after approximately four hours, near Kunming in China. The airline stated that the operational issue was managed in line with established standard operating procedures, and all passengers were provided necessary assistance, including hotel accommodation.
Air India’s spokesperson confirmed that the flight for Vancouver departed the following morning with the same passengers. Further details indicated that the aircraft should have been a Boeing 777-300 ER, which holds the required approvals for Canadian operations. The lapse was attributed to an error in updating operational requirements.
Officials explained that international flights require multiple clearances, including aircraft-specific approvals that vary by destination country. Analysis showed that deploying an unapproved aircraft could have led to more significant complications had the plane reached Canadian airspace and been denied entry.
“You can’t just send a different aircraft, for instance one cannot operate a B777 200LR or a B787 without prior clearance, since airport infrastructure, ground handling, and parking gates are configured accordingly,” an official was quoted as saying.
The incident also had financial implications for the airline. Reporting indicated that the cost of fuel for the extended flight, passenger accommodation, and opportunity costs could amount to several crores of rupees.
Passenger safety was not compromised, and Air India’s ground teams provided support upon the flight’s return. Coverage revealed that the airline expressed regret for the inconvenience and assured that efforts were made to minimize disruption for affected travelers.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unforeseen situation. Our ground teams in Delhi had provided all necessary assistance, including offering hotel accommodation, while every effort was made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest,” the Air India spokesperson stated.
Operational lapses such as this highlight the importance of strict adherence to regulatory requirements for international aviation. As details emerged, the airline reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and compliance with international standards.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.