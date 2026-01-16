Air India Pilot’s Nephew Summoned In Ahmedabad Crash Probe, Pilots’ Body Objects

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has summoned Captain Varun Anand, nephew of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in connection with the investigation into the Air India AI171 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025. The crash resulted in the deaths of 260 people, including all 241 on board. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally objected to the summoning, stating that Captain Anand has no factual or technical connection to the incident.