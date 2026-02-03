Air India Grounds Boeing 787-8 After Fuel Switch Malfunction

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating a London to Bengaluru flight was grounded on 2 February 2026 after a pilot reported a possible defect with the aircraft’s fuel control switch. The incident occurred after landing, prompting immediate notification to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the involvement of the aircraft’s original equipment manufacturer for further inspection.

The fuel control switch is a critical component that regulates fuel supply to the engines, and its malfunction has previously been linked to a fatal crash involving the same aircraft model in June 2025.