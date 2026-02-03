advertisement
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating a London to Bengaluru flight was grounded on 2 February 2026 after a pilot reported a possible defect with the aircraft’s fuel control switch. The incident occurred after landing, prompting immediate notification to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the involvement of the aircraft’s original equipment manufacturer for further inspection.
The fuel control switch is a critical component that regulates fuel supply to the engines, and its malfunction has previously been linked to a fatal crash involving the same aircraft model in June 2025.
According to The Indian Express, the pilot observed that the left engine fuel control switch failed to remain locked in the RUN position during engine start, instead moving towards the CUTOFF position on two occasions.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the incident has renewed scrutiny of the Boeing 787-8’s fuel control switches, which were central to the investigation of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025. In that crash, both engine fuel control switches transitioned to the CUTOFF position shortly after takeoff, resulting in a loss of thrust and the deaths of 260 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary report noted that the cause of the switches’ transition—whether mechanical, electronic, or human error—remains under investigation.
As coverage revealed, the latest malfunction was reported to Air India after the flight landed, and the airline stated that it is working with the manufacturer to address the pilot’s concerns as a priority. The DGCA has been informed, and further regulatory action will depend on the outcome of the technical review and inspection of the aircraft’s fuel control system.
As analysis showed, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has called for the immediate grounding and comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 787 aircraft in India. FIP President Captain CS Randhawa highlighted longstanding concerns about potential electrical faults and water seepage in the Dreamliner fleet, warning that such failures could have catastrophic consequences if not addressed. He cited previous incidents, including a June 2025 case where an Air India 787 was grounded in Vienna due to flooding of the electrical bay.
“We have been insisting that all B-787s be checked for electrical systems,” Captain CS Randhawa stated, emphasising the need for proactive safety measures.
Mid-sentence attribution from reporting indicated that the preliminary report into the Ahmedabad crash found both engine fuel switches had shifted to the CUTOFF position within seconds of each other, leading to a complete loss of engine thrust. The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot questioning the other about the fuel cutoff, with the other denying responsibility. The investigation has not yet determined whether the switches were moved intentionally or due to a technical fault.
End placement attribution from as details emerged, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously issued an advisory in 2018 regarding the potential disengagement of the locking mechanism on fuel control switches in Boeing aircraft, including the 787-8. The FAA recommended inspections, but these were not mandatory, and subsequent checks were ordered by the DGCA only after the 2025 crash.
As further coverage revealed, aviation safety advocates and pilot groups have called for transparent disclosure of inspection findings and a re-evaluation of precautionary checks on the fuel control switches. The ongoing investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is expected to address all possible causes, including mechanical, electronic, and human factors.
“While no connection is implied, the repeated emergence of issues with a critical flight control system on the same aircraft type demands the highest level of scrutiny,” stated the Safety Matters Foundation.
Start placement attribution from Recent developments have prompted the DGCA to consider further regulatory action, including the possibility of additional checks on all Boeing 787-8 aircraft in India. The final report on the AI-171 crash is awaited, and stakeholders, including Boeing and Honeywell, are involved in the ongoing technical review.
