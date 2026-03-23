Flights Halted After Air Canada Plane Crashes Into Truck at LaGuardia Airport

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An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck on Runway 4 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late on 23 March 2026. The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft, arriving from Montreal, landed at approximately 11:37 p.m. local time. The collision resulted in visible damage to the aircraft’s nose, prompted a temporary airport shutdown, and led to emergency responses and investigations by authorities. Several firefighters were critically injured, while all passengers were evaluated for injuries.
According to Hindustan Times, the Air Canada Express plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, struck the ground vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles per hour during runway operations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia, diverting incoming flights and closing the airport to facilitate emergency response and investigation.
As reported by The Guardian, the Port Authority confirmed that the fire truck was responding to a separate incident when the collision occurred. The FAA notice indicated a high probability of an extended shutdown, with the airport potentially closed until 2 p.m. local time. Passengers and crew on board the aircraft were accounted for, with preliminary lists indicating 72 passengers and four crew members.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, audio clips from the air traffic control (ATC) tower captured the moments before the collision, with controllers urgently instructing the fire truck to stop. The jet was reported to have tilted upwards after the impact, and visuals showed significant damage to the aircraft’s front section. Emergency crews declared a mass casualty incident at the scene.
"Truck one and company, crossing four at D. Frontier 4195, just stop there please. Stop, stop, stop. Truck one, stop. Delta 2603, go around the runway," the ATC controller was heard saying in the audio clip.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the New York Police Department confirmed the collision, and the New York City Fire Department responded to the incident at 11:38 p.m. Videos posted on social media depicted the jet with severe damage to its nose, but further official details on the extent of injuries were not immediately available.
As audio recordings revealed, an ATC official admitted to an error, stating, "I messed up," after the incident. The FAA extended the ground stop, and LaGuardia’s website showed that arriving planes were diverted or returned to their origin points. The CRJ-900 aircraft was operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s regional partner.
Flight tracking data indicated that the aircraft was traveling at approximately 39 kilometres per hour at the time of the collision. The FAA’s emergency order halted all flights until at least 05:30 GMT, with the possibility of further extension depending on the investigation’s progress.
Emergency response was swift following the incident, with firefighters, ambulances, and police vehicles arriving at the scene. Passengers were evacuated onto the tarmac, and the runway was closed for investigation and safety checks.
"The aircraft appeared to have been severely damaged in visuals that surfaced from the LaGuardia airport. Passengers were reportedly evacuated onto the tarmac," the ATC communication indicated.
Four firefighters from the Port Authority Police Department were critically injured as emergency crews responded. About 100 passengers were on board, many of whom were evaluated for injuries, though no serious passenger injuries were reported. The collision occurred during heavy weather, which had already caused delays at the airport earlier in the evening.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.