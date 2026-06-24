Demand for FIR, Compensation against Bhansali Over Crew Member's Death on Set

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A crew member named Chandradhari Singh Yadav died during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love & War in Mumbai. The deceased worker is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. The incident has led to calls for legal action and compensation from industry bodies, with concerns raised about workplace safety standards on film sets.
According to Hindustan Times, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the production house. The association is also seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the family of the deceased worker and a high-level investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Safety concerns were highlighted in the association’s letter, which stated that mandatory safety norms were not followed on the set. The letter emphasised that the tragedy could potentially have been avoided if proper safety measures had been implemented and enforced during the shoot, which featured prominent actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt.
The AICWA president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, referenced previous incidents on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film sets, including fatalities during the productions of Devdas and Padmaavat. The letter called for strict action against those responsible, stating,
Further demands from the association included a comprehensive safety audit of the Love & War set and all associated sets, suspension of shooting activities until full compliance with safety norms is verified, and the implementation of mandatory safety audits across all film shooting sets in Maharashtra. The association also requested long-term financial support for the deceased worker’s family, including employment or assistance for the widow and support for the daughters until they are financially independent as outlined in the letter.
Calls for stricter enforcement of workplace safety laws were reiterated towards the end of the association’s communication, with the aim of preventing similar incidents in the future. The association urged authorities to ensure that all film sets adhere to safety requirements before resuming operations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.