AIADMK Officially Splits, Rebel Faction Set to Join TVK

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The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) experienced an official split on 12 May, as a significant faction led by senior leaders S P Velumani and CV Shanmugham moved to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu.
This development occurred on the birthday of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), leaving him with a shrinking minority within the party.
According to The Indian Express, the rebel faction’s decision was finalised by Tuesday morning, with plans to meet TVK leaders later in the day. Chief Minister Vijay was expected to formally accept the AIADMK faction’s support, citing the need for government stability.
The AIADMK had secured 47 seats in the recent elections, but the split has significantly altered the party’s standing in the assembly.
Coverage revealed that S P Velumani is regarded as the organisational and financial centre of the rebellion, while CV Shanmugham is seen as its political face.
Another key figure, Leema Rose Martin, played a central role in facilitating communication between the factions and the TVK. Leema, who joined the AIADMK before the elections, is the wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin and mother-in-law to Aadhav Arjuna, a close associate of Chief Minister Vijay and a TVK minister.
Insiders stated that Leema Rose Martin was instrumental in accelerating the split, with her public disclosure of ongoing negotiations between the AIADMK and TVK on 5 May serving as an early indicator of the party’s internal rupture. “Without Leema, this would not have happened this fast,” an insider was quoted as saying.
“I hope EPS will lead the government,” Leema had stated, which at the time appeared unusual but now is seen as a sign of the impending split.
Allegations have surfaced that legislators crossing over to the TVK-backed faction were financially supported for the political risk involved. Reporting indicated that an initial tranche of funds had already been distributed, with the remainder expected by the end of the week. These claims, however, could not be independently verified.
Unlike previous AIADMK crises, which were often shaped by caste-based power struggles, this split is attributed more to survival, power, and access to government than to community arithmetic.
Analysis showed that most MLAs now believe only the DMK and TVK have a viable future, prompting urgent realignment within the party.
Among the senior leaders still supporting EPS are RB Udhayakumar, OS Manian, Agri Krishnamoorthy, Thalavai Sundaram, and KP Munusamy. The split marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics, with the AIADMK’s resistance to fragmentation—maintained since J Jayalalithaa’s death—finally breaking.
The timing of the split, coinciding with EPS’s birthday, has been described by party insiders as deeply symbolic and personally challenging for him.
“It is probably the most vulnerable day in EPS’s political life,” a senior leader from the EPS camp remarked.
The crisis also highlights the increasing influence of business interests in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with a powerful network reportedly playing a role in the realignment. The situation remains fluid as the remaining AIADMK members assess their positions in the wake of the split as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.