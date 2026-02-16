AI Impact Summit 2026 Commences In Delhi With Global Leaders

advertisement
The AI Impact Summit 2026 began today in New Delhi, marking the first time a global artificial intelligence summit is being hosted in the Global South. The event, scheduled from 16 to 20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, will feature participation from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of government, senior ministers, and CEOs of leading technology companies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the co-located India AI Impact Expo, with sessions focusing on AI safety, governance, ethical use, and India’s approach to sovereign AI.
According to Hindustan Times, the summit is attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and leaders from countries such as Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Estonia. Delegations from over 45 countries, the United Nations Secretary-General, and senior officials from international organisations are also present. Key technology figures include Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, and Mukesh Ambani.
As reported by Financial Express, the summit’s agenda is structured around the pillars of People, Planet, and Progress. Discussions will address skilling, sustainable AI, and economic and social development. Seven working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and South, will present deliverables such as trusted AI tools and sector-specific AI use cases.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy described the summit as “an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all.” The UK delegation is focusing on AI’s potential to improve public services, create jobs, and foster inclusive growth.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the UK is expected to announce new initiatives, including support for an African Language Hub and the Asian AI4D Observatory, aimed at making AI more inclusive and accessible. Both India and the UK are investing in research and innovation, with the summit serving as a platform for international cooperation.
Traffic advisories have been issued by Delhi Police due to the arrival of multiple heads of state and global tech leaders. The New Delhi District is designated as a controlled area until 20 February, with regulated movement and brief halts expected during VVIP convoys. Commuters are advised to use Metro services and plan travel in advance, especially during peak hours.
Key corridors such as Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg are expected to experience congestion as coverage revealed. The Delhi Metro remains operational, though some gates may be temporarily closed for security. Essential services, including medical vehicles, will have uninterrupted passage.
The summit’s focus on real-world AI solutions is central to India’s approach, with themes of democratisation, inclusivity, and equitable access being emphasised as analysis showed. The event will feature over 500 sessions, a startup showcase, and discussions on AI’s impact on work, trust, safety, and sector-specific applications.
"The AI that we are using presently is such that it’s developed in and by a few countries and the majority of the world are just AI users. If the datasets are not inclusive, bias will be there in the outputs. The issue with regard to democratising AI resources in the form of datasets of compute, models, algorithms and applications becomes a key theme for the summit," said Abhishek Singh, CEO IndiaAI Mission.
India’s position as an aspiring AI power and a voice for the Global South is reflected in the summit’s agenda, which aims to generate actionable recommendations for long-term AI innovation and governance as reporting indicated. The event is expected to culminate with the adoption of a declaration statement on 20 February.
