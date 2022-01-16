After Telangana, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil Invites Elon Musk

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday, 16 January, offered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing plant in the state for electric cars.
(Photo: IANS)
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday, 16 January, offered Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk to set up manufacturing plant in the state for electric cars.
This comes after Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao invited Musk to set up shop in his state.
On 13 January, Musk had informed that the electric vehicles maker is facing a "lot of challenges" for its car launch in India.
"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted.
Musk was replying to a Twitter user, who asked: "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"
In response to Musk, Rama Rao said Telangana is a champion in sustainability initiatives and his government would be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges.
"Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top notch business destination in India," he added.
Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year, but taxes in the country are among the highest in the world.
With a $39,990 global price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the United States (US) but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.
Currently, India levies 100 percent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 percent import tax.
Meanwhile, Rao was praised by the Twitterati for his reply to Musk by eminent personalities, including actors, journalists, and industry leaders. They also supported the idea of electric vehicles in India.
"Love this car so much Elon Musk. Feels like hope is around the corner," wrote actor Genelia Deshmukh.
"Elon Musk, Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too," tweeted actor Vijay Deverakonda.