After ABVP Protest, Jammu Univ Panel Seeks to Drop Jinnah, Iqbal From Syllabus

The university administration has defended the inclusion of Jinnah and other thinkers, stating that it aligns with University Grants Commission guidelines and academic standards. The head of the Political Science Department, Baljit Singh Mann, explained that the syllabus was designed to present diverse viewpoints for critical evaluation. He stated, “Our objective is to present different perspectives so that students can distinguish between right and wrong. This is an academic exercise, not advocacy.” Analysis showed that similar content is present in syllabuses of other Indian universities and in NCERT textbooks at the school level.