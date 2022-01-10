Accelerate Vaccination Drive for Adolescents: PM Tells Officials

The presentation brought attention to India's consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign, with 31 percent of adolescents aged 15-18 years having been administered the first dose so far within 7 days.



The Prime Minister noted this achievement and urged the officials to further accelerate the vaccine drive for adolescents in a "mission mode."



After a detailed discussion, the Prime Minister directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and wanted technical support to be provided to states which are reporting higher cases at present.



He highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the spread.



The Prime Minister further exhorted the need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases, and to disseminate the factual information to the community at large.



He further highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services while managing COVID cases.



He also spoke about the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.



While conveying his gratitude for the relentless services provided by healthcare workers in managing COVID-19 so far, he suggested ensuring that the vaccination coverage through precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers should also be taken up in mission mode.



The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines, and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously.



The meeting was attended by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, VK Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, AK Bhalla, Home Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (MoHFW), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), and others.