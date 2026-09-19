DUSU Elections: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, Independent Wins VP Post

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The 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections concluded with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning three of the four central panel posts—president, secretary, and joint secretary—while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president position. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) did not win any central panel post. The elections saw a voter turnout of 40.46%, with polling conducted across 48 colleges and 12 university departments using electronic voting machines.
According to Hindustan Times, ABVP’s Yash Dabas won the president’s post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Deepanshu Shokeen, contesting as an independent after not receiving an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president’s post with 30,615 votes. ABVP also secured the secretary and joint secretary positions, while the AISA-SFI alliance trailed in all central panel contests.
As reported by The Indian Express, the counting process was conducted under tight security, with police and university authorities coordinating to manage crowds and prevent unauthorised entry. The contest was shaped by factors such as social media visibility, caste-based mobilization, and the distribution of campaign freebies. The Satya Niketan building collapse, which resulted in student fatalities earlier in September, also influenced campaign discussions and voter concerns.
Coverage revealed that ABVP registered clean sweeps in several college union elections, including at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, and Shivaji College. The organisation expressed confidence in its performance, citing victories in both central and college-level polls. NSUI, meanwhile, had fielded candidates for all four central panel posts but did not secure a win in any category.
In the lead-up to the results, reporting indicated that student safety, accommodation, and campus facilities were dominant campaign issues. The Satya Niketan tragedy remained a significant topic, with students and candidates addressing concerns about hostel safety and infrastructure. Social media campaigns, including Instagram reels and online appeals, played a notable role in influencing voter turnout and candidate visibility.
“Women’s representation is lacking, but students usually don’t talk about it. They have been saying, ‘I will vote for him because I have seen his name a lot’,” said a first-year student, reflecting on the impact of social media campaigns.
Midway through the counting, further details emerged about Deepanshu Shokeen’s background. Shokeen, a student from the Department of Buddhist Studies, entered the race as an independent after being denied an NSUI ticket. He is noted for his activism following the Satya Niketan incident and has publicly committed to representing student interests independently of major party affiliations.
Security arrangements were extensive as the election evolved from its modest beginnings in 1947 to a high-profile event drawing national attention. Over 960 EVMs were deployed, and more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel were stationed across campuses. The DUSU subscription fee, which remained at ₹5 until 2012-13, was increased to ₹40 in June 2024, reflecting the union’s growing scale and administrative needs.
At the same time, legal scrutiny intensified as the Delhi High Court issued notices to 140 candidates and student organisations over alleged violations of election guidelines. The court barred victory processions and directed police to pursue criminal action in cases of violence, vandalism, and other offences reported during the campaign and polling period.
“These cavalcades create a sense of fear, terror, and hegemony. The candidates are standing on the roof of the car and on the front bonnet. What else is hooliganism? What can be more alarming than all this?” the court observed during proceedings.
In the presidential race, profiles highlighted the main contenders: ABVP’s Yash Dabas, NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena, and AISA-SFI’s Ananya Raturi. Dabas, an international-level tennis player, and Meena, an MA student from Rajasthan, were the leading candidates, with Raturi representing the Left alliance. The campaign saw significant use of social media and public appeals by all major candidates.
Throughout the election, analysis showed that campaign violations, including the use of loud music, physical altercations, and littering of campaign materials, persisted despite repeated court observations and administrative measures. The Delhi High Court’s intervention underscored the need for stricter enforcement of election norms and greater accountability among candidates and student organisations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.