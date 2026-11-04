Abdul El-Sayed Makes History To Become First Muslim Senetor With Michigan Win

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Abdul El-Sayed has won the United States Senate seat from Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in the 2026 midterm elections. El-Sayed, a Democrat and physician, becomes the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His victory marks a significant milestone for representation and comes as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in a closely watched election cycle.
According to Hindustan Times, El-Sayed’s win in Michigan contributed to the Democratic Party’s overall success in flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate, resulting in a major setback for President Donald Trump. The Michigan Senate race was among several key contests that determined the balance of power in Congress.
As reported by Deccan Herald, El-Sayed addressed supporters in Detroit, stating, “Michigan, we did it! I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan.” He was supported by former US President Barack Obama and campaigned on progressive policies, including universal healthcare and reducing the influence of money in politics.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, El-Sayed’s background includes a medical degree from Columbia University, a doctorate in public health from Oxford University, and experience as Detroit’s Health Department executive director. His campaign focused on healthcare affordability, economic inequality, and the cost of living, drawing large crowds across Michigan, including in traditionally conservative areas.
“You deserve to be able to see a doctor without getting a huge bill,” El-Sayed told voters, vowing to reform the US healthcare system.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, El-Sayed’s victory came despite a late endorsement of his opponent by Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, whom he had defeated in the primary. El-Sayed’s campaign maintained momentum, reporting a surge in fundraising following the endorsement controversy.
Election results showed El-Sayed securing 50.88% of the vote, with Rogers receiving 47.14%. El-Sayed’s campaign also emphasized his opposition to US military aid to Israel and his commitment to progressive reforms, including Medicare for All and rejecting political action committee contributions.
El-Sayed’s personal story, as coverage revealed, includes being born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents, growing up in the Detroit area, and building a career in public health before entering politics. His wife, Sarah Jukaku, is a psychiatrist with family roots in Karnataka, India, and the couple have two daughters.
“I’m not running to be the first Muslim senator in American history, but to be Michigan’s next senator,” El-Sayed stated before the election.
El-Sayed’s win is part of a broader trend of Democratic victories in the 2026 midterms, with the party also gaining Senate seats in traditionally Republican states and flipping key governor races as analysis showed. The results reflect shifting political dynamics and increased diversity in congressional representation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.