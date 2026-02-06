AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead In His Car Outside Jalandhar Gurdwara

advertisement
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on the morning of 6 February 2026 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The incident occurred outside the Model Town gurdwara as Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds at Oberoi, who was seated in his vehicle. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
According to Hindustan Times, the attack took place at approximately 7:50 am. The assailants fired 8-10 shots using sophisticated weapons before fleeing the scene.
Visuals from the aftermath showed broken glass inside Oberoi’s black Thar SUV. The motive for the killing remains unknown, and police officials have stated that further investigation is underway.
As reported by Financial Express, Oberoi was attacked while sitting in his car outside the gurdwara. Five bullets struck him, and he was immediately transported to a private hospital. Police responded quickly to the alert, cordoned off the area, and began a probe into the incident. AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa incharge Rajwinder Thiara stated that visiting the gurdwara was part of Oberoi’s daily routine, suggesting the attackers may have had prior knowledge of his movements.
Security was tightened, and police teams began scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the perpetrators. Senior officials confirmed that all possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry, are being examined. Efforts to apprehend the attackers are ongoing, and the case is being investigated from multiple angles.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented on the situation, calling it a collapse of law and order in Punjab. The police have not released any information regarding suspects or arrests as of the latest updates.
Initial coverage revealed that this is the second killing of an AAP leader in Punjab in 2026, following the death of Jarmal Singh in Amritsar on 4 January. The police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. The incident has heightened concerns about political violence in the region.
Police investigation updates confirm that teams are working to identify the attackers using available evidence, including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains undetermined as of the latest reports.
“The motive behind the killing is unknown and further investigation into the incident is underway,” police officials stated, according to the latest updates.
Political reactions followed swiftly, with leaders from various parties expressing concern over the security situation in Punjab. The AAP has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, but party members have called for a thorough and impartial investigation. The police have assured the public that all leads are being pursued and that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
