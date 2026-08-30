AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh (Gopi) Shot Dead In Ferozepur

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, was shot dead in Mamdot, Ferozepur district, Punjab, on the evening of 29 August.
The incident occurred when four armed assailants opened fire at the vehicle in which Gopi was travelling with another individual, Harpreet.
Gopi was declared dead at the Civil Hospital, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.
According to The Hindu, the attack took place in the main bazaar area of Mamdot. The assailants arrived in a car, exited their vehicle, and fired multiple shots at Gopi’s car. The police confirmed that Gopi, aged 45, sustained fatal injuries, while Harpreet, aged 22, was seriously injured and required immediate medical attention.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu stated that Gopi and Harpreet were travelling on a motorcycle when they were chased by the attackers in a car.
The attackers also fired at another vehicle carrying acquaintances of the victims, but those individuals were unharmed.
Police officials indicated that an old dispute between the parties involved is being considered as a possible motive for the attack following statements from the investigation team.
Additionally, an election-related dispute has emerged as another angle under scrutiny by investigators.
Multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, whose identities have reportedly been established.
The main accused is said to have a criminal background, and law enforcement agencies are conducting raids at various locations to locate and arrest those responsible as per ongoing efforts.
“Both parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified and multiple police teams have been formed. We will arrest them as soon as possible,” said SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu.
Police are also examining the sequence of events leading up to the shooting, including the possibility that the attack was premeditated. Investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the firing and are piecing together evidence from the crime scene to determine the exact motive.
At the time of the incident, Gopi’s sister-in-law had recently won a Nagar Panchayat election from a local ward, which police noted as a potential factor in the investigation.
The authorities have not disclosed the names of the accused to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation as details remain confidential.
Security has been heightened in Mamdot and surrounding areas to prevent any escalation of tensions. The police have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of residents and to bring the perpetrators to justice as confirmed by authorities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.