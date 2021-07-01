AAP Says Leaders 'Attacked' in Gujarat, Kejriwal Speaks to Rupani

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 30 June, claimed party leader Isudan Gadhvi's convoy was attacked during his 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in Gujarat's Junagadh, and blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After the incident, hundreds of party leaders and workers gathered at a local police station and demanded the arrest of those behind the incident, he added.
Asked if the party lodged a complaint with the police, Gulab Singh said, "We all are standing outside the police station and demanding for arrest. We will file a complaint soon."
"During the visit, party workers will also collect information such as if any death occurred in the family due to COVID and what the state government is doing for the people," he added.
Reacting to the incident, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a series of tweets, said, "BJP is scared of AAP's strong entry in the Gujarat civic polls and its ever-increasing support base."
"If people like Isudan and Mahesh Bhai are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat. This violence is your anger, your defeat. Win the hearts of people by giving them good facilities, don't scare them by attacking the opposition. These people are not afraid."
