2026 Emmy Awards: Bad Bunny & Kendrick Lamar Win Big; Check the Entire List

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held on 1 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, honoured achievements across 95 categories.
Bad Bunny made history with a Spanish-language album win, Kendrick Lamar extended his record as the most awarded rapper, and Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga secured top honours. The event featured performances from leading global artists and included several notable firsts.
According to Financial Express, Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," marking the first time a Spanish-language album received this distinction. Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with nine and won multiple awards, including Best Rap Album for "GNX" and Record of the Year for "Luther" with SZA. Lady Gaga took home Best Pop Vocal Album for "Mayhem" and Best Dance Pop Recording for "Abracadabra."
As reported by Hindustan Times, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for "Wildflower," while Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist. Other major winners included Leon Thomas for Best R&B Album ("Mutt"), Turnstile for Best Rock Album ("Never Enough"), and FKA twigs for Best Dance/Electronic Album ("Eusexua"). The ceremony also recognised Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Defying Gravity."
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the event featured a diverse range of winners across genres. Kehlani won both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for "Folded." In the rock and alternative categories, The Cure won Best Alternative Music Album for "Songs of a Lost World," and Nine Inch Nails secured Best Rock Song for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." The Best Metal Performance went to Turnstile for "Birds."
The Financial Express said that the ceremony also included significant wins in global and jazz categories. Bad Bunny won Best Global Music Performance for "EoO," and Tyla received Best African Music Performance for "PUSH 2 START." Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade were awarded Best Jazz Performance for "Windows (Live)." The Dalai Lama won Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling for "Meditations," and Nate Bargatze took Best Comedy Album for "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze."
As per Hindustan Times, in the pop and dance categories, Lola Young won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Messy," and Tame Impala received Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "End of Summer." The Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album was awarded to Laufey for "A Matter Of Time," and the Best Remixed Recording went to "Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)."
Additional honours included Cirkut as Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) and Amy Allen as Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) The Indian Express reported. The event was marked by a wide representation of genres and international artists, reflecting the evolving landscape of the global music industry.
