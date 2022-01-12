BJP MLA Abuses Muslims Amid Tensions in Rudrapur Over Recovery of Cattle Carcass

Amid tension over recovery of a cattle carcass from a residential area in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, local BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral was on 11 January seen hurling abuses at Muslims, and asking police to frame them under 'false cases'.

A video of Thukral's communal outburst has gone viral on social media.

Thukral had entered into a heated argument with Congress functionary Pandit Anil Sharma.

The incident occurred after a reported recovery of carcasses, allegedly of cattle, from a residential colony in the area.

Police rushed to the site as a massive crowd had assembled in the area.