'BJP Like a Snake, I Am Mongoose That Wipes Them Out': SP Maurya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (left), former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya (centre), and Akhilesh Yadav (right).
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Swami Prasad Maurya, who left the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP), has used a snake and mongoose parallel to describe his political moves.
The former UP minister, who was Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) key Other Backward Class (OBC) face, took to Twitter to slam the party.
"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8-year-old case. It's just the second day of my resignation as the UP minister. Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them," Swami Prasad Maurya said.
SP Maurya resigned as minister in the BJP government on 11 January, but has not formally exited the BJP.
He has also not confirmed reports of his crossover to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.
At least seven more leaders, including two ministers, have resigned since then.
Soon after his exit from the BJP, Maurya faced arrest over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014.
A warrant for his arrest was put out in Sultanpur just a day after his resignation. He has been summoned by the court on 24 January in a case of inciting religious hate.
SP Maurya was in Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when he allegedly made the controversial comments.
"Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by upper caste-dominated system to mislead and enslave Dalits and backward castes," Maurya had allegedly said at a gathering.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)