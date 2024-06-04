Balasore Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Balasore Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Balasore Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Balasore was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Balasore are Pratap Chandra Sarangi (BJP) and Lekhasri Samantsinghar (BJD).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Balasore seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Balasore seat was won by BJP candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi, while BJD candidate Rabindra Kumar Jena had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Balasore constituency was won by BJD candidate Rabindra Kumar Jena and BJP candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Balasore parliamentary constituency include Badasahi, Balasore, Remuna, Nilgiri, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta.
Balasore is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Odisha.
Along with the Lok Sabha polls on 21 seats, Odisha also underwent Assembly elections for its 147 seats. The polling here held in four phases, which also saw instances of violence in certain parts of the state.
State's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is contesting on all 21 seats, where they are being challenged by BJP. Congress, too, has fielded candidates on 20 seats while its INDIA bloc partner JMM is contesting on the remaining one seat.
BJD won 12 seats, BJP won eight seats, and Congress won one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJD swept by winning 20 seats and BJP won the remaining seat.
