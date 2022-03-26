Baby Rani Maurya to Rajni Tiwari: Meet the Five Women Ministers in UP Cabinet

Baby Rani Maurya



Baby Rani Maurya won the Agra Rural seat with a huge margin. This area is considered a bastion of BSP Supremo Mayawati. Maurya entered politics in 1990 and has been the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. She became a member of the National Women's Commission (NWC) in 2002. She was also bestowed with Uttar Pradesh Ranta Puruskar in 1997, and Nari Ratna Puruskar in 1998.

She fought her first Assembly elections in 2007 from the Etmadpur Assembly seat but lost. She was appointed as the governor of Uttarakhand in 2018 but she resigned from the post in 2021 to fight the Assembly elections.