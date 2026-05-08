Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections

How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections

Assam's voting pattern of last five elections shows how the state elections have become one-sided and polarised.

Naman Shah
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections</p></div>
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How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)

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The 2026 Assembly election results in Assam saw 116 of its 126 constituencies having a comfortable win margin of over 10%. In fact, 83 seats had landslide wins with margins of over 20%. Just two seats saw a nail-biter contest with margins less than 5%.

It is a 66% increase in landslide seats from the previous state polls in 2021, when 50 seats had a big win margin of over 20%. In the same period, nail-biter seats fell by 89%, from 19 to just 2.

So, is this sharp jump merely due to an exceptionally landslide election or is there a larger trend in Assam?

The margins of election victory in the state had been widening since the last five elections. This means that elections are becoming one-sided and less competitive. In 2006, 84 seats were close contests with win margins below 10%. These close-contest seats kept reducing dramatically in subsequent elections.

The trend of big win margins shows that Assembly elections in Assam have grown highly one-sided and polarised. Regardless of the party, candidates are winning with landslide margins. The median win-margin % of top parties in the last two state elections reveals this pattern across the board. Median is the middle value. So if you line up all 126 seats' win-margin % from smallest to largest and pick the 63rd one, it tells you what a "typical" seat actually looks like, without being distorted by seats that had extreme landslides or close nail-biters.

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Is this Polarisation Triggered by Assam's Delimitation?

Yes, to a significant extent. The 2023 delimitation recomposed the demographic character of Assam's electoral constituencies. It reduced the number of multi-cornered, demographically mixed seats and created constituencies where one community or political bloc has a dominant majority. This produces larger win margins. Fewer swing voters in a constituency means less competition.

For instance, the number of seats where minority voters held decisive influence saw a drop from 2021 to 2026 due to the delimitation. This structural shift, layered on top of a trend already underway since 2011, helps explain why the median win margin nearly doubled from 15.8% in 2021 to 27% in 2026.

The 2008 delimitation, too, accelerated median win-margin % from 6.3% in 2006 to 12.9% in 2011. While it was the ruling Congress who benefitted from the 2008 delimitation then, it is BJP who is in power now and benefitting from the 2023 delimitation.

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