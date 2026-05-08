How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections

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The 2026 Assembly election results in Assam saw 116 of its 126 constituencies having a comfortable win margin of over 10%. In fact, 83 seats had landslide wins with margins of over 20%. Just two seats saw a nail-biter contest with margins less than 5%.
It is a 66% increase in landslide seats from the previous state polls in 2021, when 50 seats had a big win margin of over 20%. In the same period, nail-biter seats fell by 89%, from 19 to just 2.
The margins of election victory in the state had been widening since the last five elections. This means that elections are becoming one-sided and less competitive. In 2006, 84 seats were close contests with win margins below 10%. These close-contest seats kept reducing dramatically in subsequent elections.
The trend of big win margins shows that Assembly elections in Assam have grown highly one-sided and polarised. Regardless of the party, candidates are winning with landslide margins. The median win-margin % of top parties in the last two state elections reveals this pattern across the board. Median is the middle value. So if you line up all 126 seats' win-margin % from smallest to largest and pick the 63rd one, it tells you what a "typical" seat actually looks like, without being distorted by seats that had extreme landslides or close nail-biters.
Yes, to a significant extent. The 2023 delimitation recomposed the demographic character of Assam's electoral constituencies. It reduced the number of multi-cornered, demographically mixed seats and created constituencies where one community or political bloc has a dominant majority. This produces larger win margins. Fewer swing voters in a constituency means less competition.
For instance, the number of seats where minority voters held decisive influence saw a drop from 2021 to 2026 due to the delimitation. This structural shift, layered on top of a trend already underway since 2011, helps explain why the median win margin nearly doubled from 15.8% in 2021 to 27% in 2026.
The 2008 delimitation, too, accelerated median win-margin % from 6.3% in 2006 to 12.9% in 2011. While it was the ruling Congress who benefitted from the 2008 delimitation then, it is BJP who is in power now and benefitting from the 2023 delimitation.