How Landslide Wins Became the Norm in Assam's Elections

The margins of election victory in the state had been widening since the last five elections. This means that elections are becoming one-sided and less competitive. In 2006, 84 seats were close contests with win margins below 10%. These close-contest seats kept reducing dramatically in subsequent elections.

The trend of big win margins shows that Assembly elections in Assam have grown highly one-sided and polarised. Regardless of the party, candidates are winning with landslide margins. The median win-margin % of top parties in the last two state elections reveals this pattern across the board. Median is the middle value. So if you line up all 126 seats' win-margin % from smallest to largest and pick the 63rd one, it tells you what a "typical" seat actually looks like, without being distorted by seats that had extreme landslides or close nail-biters.

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