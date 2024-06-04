Anantapur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Anantapur Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Anantapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Anantapur was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Anantapur are Malagundla Sankar Narayana (YSRCP), Ambika G Laxminarayana Valmiki (TDP), and Mallikarjuna Vajjala (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Anantapur seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Anantapur seat was won by YSRCP candidate Talari Rangaiah, while TDP candidate J.C. Pavan Reddy had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Anantapur constituency was won by TDP candidate J.C. Divakar Reddi and YSRCP candidate Anantha Venkataramireddy was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Anantapur parliamentary constituency include Anantapur Urban, Guntakal, Kalyandurg, Rayadurg, Singanamala (Sc), Tadpatri, Uravakonda.
Anantapur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh.
All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh went to polls along with state's 175 Assembly seats in phase four on 13 May. It recorded a voter turnout of over 80%.
Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling party, YSRCP, is contesting on all of them, while its opponents in the state have formed alliances. BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) comprise the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. According to their seat-sharing agreement, BJP has fielded its candidates on six seats, TDP on 17 seats, and JSP on the remaining two seats. INDIA bloc parties – Congress, CPI(M), and CPI – are also in the electoral fray here. While the grand old party, Congress, is contesting on 23 seats, CPI(M) and CPI have fielded candidates on one seat each.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP made a sweeping win by bagging 22 seats. The remaining three seats were won by TDP. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, YSRCP won eight seats, TDP won 15 seats, and BJP won two seats.
