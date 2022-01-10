Alert Cab Driver Helps Gurugram Police Bust Child Trafficking Gang

The police identified three suspects: Surender Kaur (44), Neha (37), and Harjinder Singh. The taxi was booked for Rs 4,000 for travelling to Alwar in Rajasthan from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi.

The telephonic conversations with a person raised suspicion to the driver that helped him understand that the two infants were stolen and they were trying to sell them.

One of them was planned to be sold for Rs 2.4 lakh and another for Rs 2.7 lakh in Alwar.