Air Pollution Killed 9-Year-Old Ella, Finds Landmark Ruling  

A UK court has ruled that air pollution was one of the causes of death of 9-year-old Ella Kissi Debrah, making legal history. The ruling makes her the first person in the world for whom air pollution is listed as a cause of death.

Ella lived near a busy road in London with her mother. The Coroner found that air pollution levels near Ella's home exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines, EU lawful limits over the three years prior to her death, and this materially contributed to Ella’s death. They listed traffic emissions as a principal source of exposure in her case.

Meanwhile, here in India, children continue to face the burden of severe air pollution, with over 14 cities in the country among the top 20 most polluted cities in the world.