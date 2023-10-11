Delhi Court Extends Sanjay Singh's Custody by 3 Days In Delhi Excise Policy Case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's custody is extended until 13 October.
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 11 October extended the custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh with the Enforcement Directorate by three days in connection with a money laundering case.
The case is related to the scrapped liquor excise policy.
Singh on Tuesday was brought before Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge MK Nagpal.
What the court said:
What the ED said:
The ED sought Singh's custody as a result of his uncooperative behaviour in obtaining secret documents and his refusal to sign the Call Detail Record of his mobile number with regard to calls between him and co-accused Amit Arora, reported by IANS.
Additionally, Singh failed to tell the whereabouts of his earlier mobile phones and was questioned about new information regarding a demand for Rs. 4 crore by a close friend of the accused from a liquor businessman in Punjab, the ED alleged.
Senior advocate Rebecca John argued for Singh, stating that the ED had no grounds to extend his custody in the case.
The judge granted custody to Singh, requiring the Intelligence Officer (IO) to analyse digital data within three days, conduct interrogation and confrontation, and direct the ED to preserve CCTV footage.
Singh's questioning will be conducted at a location with CCTV coverage, and the court instructed him not to speak to the media during production due to security concerns and journalists not to ask him questions.
Singh was arrested on October 4 by a financial probe agency after searches at his North Avenue residence under Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
